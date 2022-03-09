New Returnal Update Announced, Adds Co-Op Gameplay

A new update for Returnal has been announced by developer Housemarque. This new patch, which will be entirely free to download for those who own the game, will bring Returnal to its 3.0 phase. In addition, it will also be introducing co-op gameplay and an all-new game mode to the experience.

This new update, which is titled Returnal: Ascension, is set to go live later this month on March 22. The update will be adding two brand-new features to the title, one of which happens to be co-op. As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, co-op gameplay will allow you to join a private or public lobby in the pursuit of playing Returnal with a pal. Although Returnal from top to bottom was built as a solo experience, Housemarque says that it has retooled much of the game to allow for two-player gameplay.

The other new feature coming to Returnal: Ascension is known as the Tower of Sisyphus. This area of the game is meant to test your survival skills. As such, this is essentially an endless gameplay mode where you will see how long you can last before eventually dying. Housemarque says that the Tower of Sisyphus is basically a way for the studio to call back to its roots in arcade-style gameplay, which will surely be appreciated by those who have played many of the developer’s past experiences.

In addition, you can also check out an official description of everything that will be released in this new update for Returnal down below.

“Returnal: Ascension adds Co-op Mode, allowing you to share your entire journey through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos with another player.

This update also adds The Tower of Sisyphus – accessible as long as you’ve unlocked the Icarian Grapnel. It’s an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases, with each containing twenty floors. Upon entry, eliminate all the enemies on each floor and secure your passage to the next one up. Just be ready for what you might encounter within…”