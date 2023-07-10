Risk Strike Card Game Offers World Domination In 20 Minutes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans of the classic Risk board game now have a card / dice game option that can be played quickly and compactly. Risk Strike promises "all the intensity of the Risk board game" in a fast-paced edition that can be played in as little as 20 minutes. World domination has never been so convenient.

Naturally, strategy is key. You'll use tactics cards to rally, sabotage, bombard, spy, and perform other maneuvers with your troops in battle with the goal of conquering most continents and earning domination coins. By collecting a complete set of continent cards, players receive one domination coin. The first player to earn 2 domination coins wins. The game includes the following:

42 Continent Cards

40 tactics cards featuring troops and battle actions

5 reference cards

6 colored domination coins

3 red dice

2 black dice

Risk Strike is in-stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $21.99. If you're looking for a fun game night option that won't take forever to set up and play, this seems like the perfect option. Additional Risk board game variants are also available on Amazon.

From the official description: "Fast and fierce world domination! Get off the board and right into the action with this Risk Strike cards and dice game, a fresh twist on the Risk board game! Gameplay is simple, but highly strategic. Declare which continent you want to attack, deploys your troops, and roll the dice to start battling. Use tactics cards to sabotage, bombard, spy, and more in pursuit of world conquest. Defeat your opponents in battle to conquer continents and earn domination coins. The first player to earn 2 domination coins wins! The Risk Strike game is an exciting blend of classic Risk gameplay and the raw emotions of fleeting alliances that can turn on you with the play of a card.