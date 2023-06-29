Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossroads of Destiny Board Game Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

On the same day that Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance was revealed for video game consoles, Funko Games and Prospero Hall announced a little something for fans of tabletop games. Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossroads of Destiny is an upcoming cooperative strategy game that promises to bring the iconic Nickelodeon animated series to life, allowing fans to adventure through story encounters and combat challenges inspired by the show.

You and up to three of your friends will play as the heroes of Team Avatar-Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph in an attempt to "gain allies, master new skills, and learn to work together to defeat the Fire Nation". The complete, official list of gameplay features is as follows:

Game Features:

Contains 15 narrative encounters and 12 replayable combat challenges, inspired by the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Two ways to play: a multigame, story-driven journey, or jump straight to any challenge!

Vibrant custom components, including 12 sculpted element tiles and acrylic hero movers.

Choose your destiny and unlock new skills with dozens of uniquecharacter abilities.

Fan-favorite heroes, villains, and allies bring the beloved TV series to life on your table!

Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossroads of Destiny is slated to hit store shelves "in mid-2023", which means that it should be available to pre-order any day now. This article will update with new information as it becomes available, but keep tabs on this Amazon link for pre-orders to go live. In the meantime, you have plenty of other Avatar: The Last Airbender board games to play, such as Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Nation Rising, Avatar Monopoly, and Oh! My Cabbages!. You can find these games and more here on Amazon now.

Game Contents

4 Hero Movers with Bases

4 Hero Mats

4 White Lotus Tokens

88 Action Cards

12 Wound Cards

15 Encounter Cards

9 Ally Cards

8 Enemy Cards

14 Enemy Movers with

Bases

10 Objective Tokens

6 Challenge Tokens

7 Clips

3 Cubes

12 Element Tiles

Journey Tracker

Book of Challenges

Instructions

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently scheduled to make its live-action series debut with Netflix around the world sometime in 2024. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers for the new Netflix series. The Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series stars a core cast featuring Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

If you wanted to check out the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series before it makes its big comeback with both new animated projects and this new live-action series now in the works with Netflix, you can now find the original animated series now streaming with Paramount+.