Iconic Board Game Crossbows & Catapults to Be Resurrected for Modern Fans

The iconic game Crossbows & Catapults will be returning to tabletop games in the very near future. Restoration Games announced this week that Crossbows & Catapults will be returning to tabletops soon. The game, first published in 1983, features players shooting plastic catapults and crossbows to knock down their opponent's tower to claim the treasure inside. Players build defenses to protect their tower, including armies of plastic figures, although players can strategically move their war machines closer for a better shot at hitting their enemy's tower. Crossbows & Catapults has gone through several variations over the years and was most recently published in 2007 by Moose Toys.

Restoration Games posted a BackerKit launch page for an upcoming crowdfunding campaign that noted their version of Crossbows & Catapults would feature expanded building variety and weapon innovation, including new trebuchet and ballistas. Players will actually be able to adjust their catapult's launch angle using a built-in screw to allow for additional strategy. No other details, such as cost and launched date, were revealed about the Crossbows & Catapults crowdfunding campaign at this time.

Restoration Games has made their name updating classic board games from the 1980s, most notably Fireball Island and Dark Tower. Fireball Island has become a major franchise for Restoration Games, with a base game and several expansions. Return to Dark Tower raised over $4 million with its initial Kickstarter game and featured a Bluetooth-enabled physical Dark Tower to replace the computerized version from the original games. Per Restoration Games' webpage, the publisher looks to restore games that have been out of print for at least a decade. While the games are new prints, they often feature new and updated mechanics to refresh them for a new audience.

You can check out (and sign up for) the BackerKit page for Crossbows & Catapults here.