Metal Gear Solid Board Game Announced

A long-lost Metal Gear Solid board game will finally get released five years after it was originally supposed to be released. CMON has announced that pre-orders are open for Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game, which was originally due to be released back in 2019 by IDW Games. The game, which was designed by Emerson Matsuuchi of Nazca Games, was unceremoniously cancelled by IDW in 2020 after several delays needed to polish up the gameplay experience. After Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game was originally cancelled by IDW, Matsuuchi expressed optimism that he'd find another publisher for the game, but the lack of news surrounding the game seemed to indicate that the Metal Gear Solid game would go dormant just like the video game franchise.

Much like the video game franchise, Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game will focus on stealthy gameplay. Players can control one of four characters with unique abilities – Solid Snake, Meryl Silverburgh, Gray Fox, and Hal "Otacon" Emmerich – and play through one of 6 standalone missions. The game will also include a 14 mission campaign, with the ability to permanently unlock more items that are added to the players' inventory as they progress. Those who pre-order the Integral Edition of the game will also receive a graphic novel that tells the campaign in comic form. The Integral Version also comes with a 13 cm-tall Metal Gear REX Miniature.

The timing of Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game's announcement comes just hours after Konami announced Metal Gear Solid Triangle: Snake Eater, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. No release date was announced for the video game remake, which will be the first new Metal Gear Solid game in nearly a decade.

Pre-orders for Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game are live on CMON's website, with the Integral Version costing $100 plus shipping. A retail edition will also be released, although that won't come with the graphic novel or REX miniature.