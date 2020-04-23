Risk: Warhammer 40,000 Coming From Games Workshop and The Op

✖

Games Workshop and USAopoly (The Op) are teaming up once more to bring the Warhammer universe to a tabletop staple, and as you can see below, it is none other than the game of worldwide domination Risk. That's the right folks, The Op's latest game is Risk: Warhammer 40,000, which lets you and your opponents battle it out for control of the future with all the characters, forces, and landmarks from the world of Warhammer 40k. The game board is split into several sections, including Mortwald and Ork Scrap Cities, Oteck Hivesprawl, Dontoria, Megaborealis, Storvhal, Hyperia, and Kaelac's Bane and Dirkden, and you'll fight for control of these territories with a mix of strategy and army coordination when the game hits stores later this fall.

The game will be played between the two halves of the Imperium, and as you can see in the images below, each force will be represented by a leader token, who has special abilities at their command to help you in your quest for domination. There are five total factions, including the Ultramarines, Orks Chaos Space Marines, Aeldari Craftworlds, and Genestealer Cults, and each of those factions will alo have some custom game pieces as part of their forces.

Marneus Calgar, for instance, leads the Ultramarines, who will have Primaris Intercessors and Repulsor battle tanks as their three-unit pieces. The Aeldari Craftworlds faction, who are led by an Autarch, have Guardians at attention with Falcons as their tanks. A Magus's Genestealer Cult meanwhile will include weapon-wielding Acolytes and heavily armored Goliath Rockgrinders for you to put into action.

(Photo: The Op)

You can find the official description for Risk: Warhammer 40,000 below.

(Photo: The Op)

Battle with your favorite factions for control of the planet Vigilus in the Battle of the War of the Beasts. Take control of your faction and attempt to vanquish your foes across the unique planet map that has been customized for Warhammer fans. In this Risk game, custom sculpted units will allow you to control the key locations in your bid to rule the planet!

Ages: 10+ | Players: 3-5 | Playtime: 60+ Min

Risk: Warhammer 40,000 will hit stores this fall, and is up fo pre-order now for $49.99. It will also be available at your favorite local game store.

