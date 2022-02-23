Rocket League’s Next Crossover Is With 7-Eleven

Rocket League has had no shortage of crossovers over the years encompassing sports leagues and other games and everything in between, but this latest collab is out there even considering all the unexpected ones the game’s already gotten. Psyonix announced this week that it’s partnered up with 7-Eleven, the hybrid gas station and convenient market for those on the go. This partnership consists of different cosmetics in-game as well as a special limited-edition cup that’ll be sold in stores.

The Rocket League Twitter account tweeted about the collab this week to show off much of what’s included in the short animation below, but there’s more to be said over on the 7-Eleven site which explains the promotion in detail. Aside from those collectable, color-changing cups that can be acquired from inside the stores, you can get the in-game items by purchasing “participating products” including the brands listed on the site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

✅ @7eleven themed items in-game

✅ Rocket League Slurpee cup that changes colors on contact with a cold drink and topped with a Rocket League themed lid.

✅ Blue Raspberry Slurpee is now known as Blue RocketBerry for a limited time only.



Learn More: https://t.co/pf8c3bNOvv pic.twitter.com/kQy8caqYIR — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 23, 2022

Purchasing the stuff isn’t enough on its own, however, as we continue to move past the point of physical redemption codes. Instead, you have to scan a 7-Eleven or Speedway app (the promotion’s ongoing at Speedway and Stripes locations, too) to get credit for your purchase. You should receive a code within the app afterwards that can be redeemed in Rocket League to get the items.

The first of the giveaways is the Slurpee Boost which is available from now until March 8th. The next is the Big Bite Antenna which is available from March 9th to March 22nd, and the final in-game cosmetic is the Slurpee Decal to complete the look after it’s given away on March 23rd and until April 12th.

If buying things from a gas station to get cosmetics isn’t your thing, you’ll still have no difficult time finding something that might interest you among Rocket League’s many collabs. More are coming all the time, too, but even if they don’t new cosmetics are dropped in Rocket League pretty frequently alongside rewards for the end-of-season performances as well.

Rocket League’s 7-Eleven promotion is live from now until April with different rewards given out over time, so be sure to check out the site to make sure you don’t miss anything when it’s available if you’re interested.