Rocket League Adding Chat Ban System to Combat Toxicity

Rocket League Developer Psyonix has announced that apart of its upcoming Tournaments Update, it is adding a new way to “identify and curb player abuse and harassment.”

Adding to the already implemented Game Bans, Chat Bans will be introduced as a new first step in addressing abusive language and toxic behavior in the game.

Chat Bans are exactly what they sound like – a way to remove a player’s ability to use the chat while playing a match. According to Psyonix, the conduct that qualifies you for a Chat Ban is the same type of behavior that can land you a Game Ban. The game’s Language Ban system that is used to find racial, gender, and homophobic slurs, as well as other inappropriate language, will be used by the Chat Ban system to locate instances of infringement.

The process, per Psyonix, is as follows:

A player is reported for using abusive language in chat while playing an Online Match.

Our system scans the complete chat log tied to the match in question.

If a player is found to be using language that goes against the Code of Conduct, our system will then remove that player’s ability to chat in matches for a period of time, starting with 24 hours.

Players can receive Chat Bans ranging from one day to up to one month.

If a player continues to use abusive and harassing language after being Chat Banned for one month, they may start to receive Game Bans instead of additional Chat Bans

It’s important to note that not only do Chat Bans affect your ability to type messages, but will affect your ability to utilize Quick Chat as well. Affected players will only be able to use Quick Chat functions every five seconds. It’s also important to note that the bans will not extend to Private Matches.

When a Chat Ban is levied against your account, you’ll receive an in-game notification that will tell you how long you have been banned for. Further, you will be notified with a pop-up in the main menu if a report you filed against another player led to any action. In this feedback, the player’s name will not be provided.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.