‘Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows Returning Next Week

It’s October, which means Halloween is imminent. And it also means ‘Haunted Hallows’ is returning to Rocket League to give the game a Halloween makeover.

Running from October 15 to November 5, Haunted Hallows works like any in-game season event. During it, there will be exclusive rewards up for grabs that players can earn by trading-in a limited time currency, in this case, candy corn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How do you earn candy corn? By playing online matches. In addition to a variety of Halloween items, there is usually a new crate added to the game — this time packing Halloween items — as well as decryptors, which can be used to unlock crates.

Decryptors are usually limited to only a handful, but for players who don’t spend money on the game to get keys, seasonal events are great because it finally means you can open some crates. And then get addicted. And then buy more crates, which is what literally happens to me every time.

In addition to earning candy corn to unlock items, there will be special “Golden Pumpkins” that players can collect to unlock items from Tubro, Nitro, and Player’s Choice Series 2 crates.

There will also be new powers to use in the Rumble mode, which you can view in the new trailer. To check out the new items coming to the game with Haunted Hallows, click here.

Seasonal events are often when I personally jump back into Rocket League because the grind of earning rewards feels worth it because you can finally open crates. Plus who doesn’t like celebrating the holidays with putting spooky toppers on your car and using Christmas goal explosions?

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the soccer-with-cars hit title by clicking right here.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Do you look forward to Rocket League‘s seasonal events? Any item you specifically have your eye on for Haunted Hallows? I’m personally eyeing those demonic wheels.