Rocket League Is Making Changes, And Some Players Aren't Happy

Rocket League is making some changes with a new update coming tomorrow, and many players aren't too happy about some of the changes, even if they are minor and don't markedly have any impact on the game. Rocket League has been out for almost nine years, which means it's a challenge for Psyonix and Epic Games to keep things fresh. Whether the new changes are inspired by an attempt to freshen up the game, which hasn't changed much since its release, we don't know.

Taking to social media platform, X, the game's official account relayed word it is changing the rarities of items. Going forward, common items will be change to base items, uncommon items will change to sport items, rare items will change to special items, very rare items will change to deluxe items, and limited items will change to luxury items. Again, why any of these changes are being made, we don't know, but it is proving to be an unpopular decision by Psyonix.

All of this comes alongside a change to nameplates as well, though unlike the changes to the item names, the nameplate changes have received a much more positive reception. More specifically, nameplates will now have a boost indication so you can see how much boost they have at any given point. This is also means when you make a mistake, you can no longer blame it on boost.

Why though? Seems like it doesn't describe the rarities at all now except for "base" — Tri House (@RealTriHouse) April 15, 2024

it seems the concept of “don’t fix it if it ain’t broken” has fallen off the face of the planet — stouty (@hamsterbone36) April 15, 2024

L, change it back — GOATZEN🇸🇰 (@SVK_Octane) April 15, 2024

late april fool jokes? — shane 𓃮 (@boobie_ss) April 15, 2024

Starting tomorrow, nameplates over your teammates will show how much boost they have left! Remaining boost will be displayed in a small circle next to their display name 👀



Read more about nameplates, plus changes to item rarity names in the update: https://t.co/Jy6wMBEp0u pic.twitter.com/EBN4RXSQMO — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 15, 2024

With the reaction the item name changes are getting, it is possible Psyonix will backtrack on this change, but it's unlikely. So far, Psyonix has not said a peep about the criticism it has received over the decision. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

