‘Rocket League’ RLCS Season 7 Is Bringing South America Into The Fold

Developer Psyonix has announced and detailed Rocket League’s Season 7 of RLCS, which will include the addition of the South American region.

Once again the prize pool will consist of $1,000,000, but this time in addition to North American, European, and Oceanic teams duking it out, there will also be South American teams.

As you may know, South America isn’t as well known as Europe and North America for its Rocket League, but if you’ve ever played on the South American servers, you’ll know there’s a ton of great players all over the continent who will now be able to demonstrate their skills and develop teams to compete on the biggest stages in Rocket League.

“It’s no secret that Rocket League Esports is growing,” writes Psyonix of the announcement. “With that growth comes the opportunity to bring Rocket League to more regions around the world. We’re excited—and proud—to announce that we’ll be adding South America (SAM) as an official RLCS region! Additional details on qualifiers for the region will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Also just like last year, you’ll be able to team up and take on some of the best teams in the world to quality for the Rocket League Rival Series. Qualifiers for this year will follow the same format as last year, allowing your team to enter up to two qualifiers (there’s four total qualifiers). Following the completion of all four qualifiers, the remaining Top 128 reams will move on to the Play-In phase where they will attempt to win one of the four Rival Series spots in both Europe and North America.

Of course, the Rival Series is open to all legal residents of Europe and North America, if you’re over 15. For players in the Oceanic and South American regions, Psyonix says additional details on qualifiers and schedules will be announced soon. In the meanwhile, here’s a rundown of all the salient dates for European and North American players:

Sign-ups

Now through March 1 – 11:59 p.m. PST

North American Qualifiers

March 2 – 10:00 a.m. PST

March 9 – 10:00 a.m. PST

March 12 – 3:00 p.m. PDT

March 16 – 10:00 a.m. PDT

European Qualifiers

March 3 – 11 a.m. UTC

March 10 – 11 a.m. UTC

March 13 – 4:00 p.m. UTC

March 17 – 4:00 p.m. UTC

Rival Series Play-In

North America – March 30

Europe – March 31

RLCS League Play Begins

North America – April 6

Europe – April 7

Rival Series League Play Begins

April 12



Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Psyonix