Rocket League Season 12 is Now Live, Full Patch Notes

Rocket League Season 12 kicked off today with a brand-new collaboration with Porsche to bring the Porsche 911 Turbo to developer Psyonix's hit car soccer game. Plus, a hacker named Zero-Day has taken over Neo Tokyo to give it a new look in the arena. Psyonix isn't saying any specifics yet, but it has been hinting that there's more to come from Zero-Day in the future, potentially pointing to another crossover coming down the line. It's hard to say exactly what that might be, but what is clear is that those two additions are the tip of the iceberg for Rocket League's Season 12.

The Porsche 911 Turbo can be unlocked immediately in Rocket League if you purchase the Rocket Pass Premium. On top of that, there are all kinds of rewards to earn in both the Premium and Free Rocket Pass, including a new Goal Explosion called Zero's World that covers the entire arena every time you score. Outside of the Rocket Pass, you can also work your way through the Season 12 Tournament Rewards and get even more cosmetic options for your favorite car.

You'll find the full list of the patch notes for Rocket League Season 12 below. Season 12 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

THE HEADLINES

Season 12 Rocket Pass, featuring the Porsche 911 Turbo, has begun

The new Arena 'Neo Tokyo (Hacked)' is live in Online Playlists, Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play

Season 11 Rewards are dropping for all eligible players

ROCKET PASS

The Porsche 911 Turbo uses the Dominus hitbox



TOURNAMENTS

Season 12 Tournaments are now available

Any unspent Season 11 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards Tournament Credits have converted to the highest level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining Every player who played in at least one tournament this season will receive one All-Star cup

New Tournament Reward items have been added

CHALLENGES

Season 12 Stage 1 Challenges are live

COMPETITIVE

Season 12 Competitive has started

Season 12 Changes Similar to previous seasons, a soft reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists



Rocket League Season 12 New Content

ARENAS

The new Arena 'Neo Tokyo (Hacked)' is now available in Online Playlists

SEASON 11 COMPETITIVE REWARDS

Season 11 Reward Items and Titles will be awarded according to your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels.

Season 11 Rewards are a non-tradable Boost Bronze I or higher: 'S11 – Bronze' Boost Silver I or higher: 'S11 – Silver' Boost + lower rewards Gold I or higher: 'S11 – Gold' Boost + lower rewards Platinum I or higher: 'S11 – Platinum' Boost + lower rewards Diamond I or higher: 'S11 – Diamond' Boost + lower rewards Champion I or higher: 'S11 – Champion' Boost + lower rewards Grand Champion I: 'S11 – Grand Champion' Boost + lower rewards Supersonic Legend: 'S11 – Supersonic Legend' Boost + lower rewards

Grand Champion Titles (in Crimson text) Competitive Grand Champion: 'S11 GRAND CHAMPION' Rumble Grand Champion: 'S11 RNG CHAMP' Hoops Grand Champion: 'S11 DUNK MASTER' Snow Day Grand Champion: 'S11 BLIZZARD WIZARD' Dropshot Grand Champion: 'S11 FLOOR DESTROYER'

Supersonic Legend Titles (in Titanium White text) Competitive Supersonic Legend: 'S11 SUPERSONIC LEGEND' Rumble Supersonic Legend: 'S11 RNGENIUS' Hoops Supersonic Legend: 'S11 LEGENDARY BALLER' Snow Day Supersonic Legend: 'S11 ICE TITAN' Dropshot Supersonic Legend: 'S11 TILE ANNIHILATOR'



Rocket League Season 12 Known Issues

