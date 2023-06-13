Rocket League Crosses Over With Transformers For Latest Promo

Rocket League has been dropping all kinds of updates over the last few weeks. Season 11 kicked off last week, and just a few days ago, the team at Psyonix dropped a free Fortnite car in the form of the Battlebus. Today, they announced that they'll now be adding a new Transformer bundle to Rocket League on June 14, giving fans of the giant robots a new way to show off their fandom. With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts out now in theaters, this is the perfect time for Rocket League to capitalize on the hype and drive some sales.

The Transformers bundle in Rocket League is mainly focused on Bumblebee. If you decide to purchase the bundle for 2,500 Credits, you'll unlock the Bumblebee Car, Bumblee Engine Audio, Bumble Wheel, and Blueprint Bumble Player Banner, along with the Optimus Prime Goal Explosion and two Transformers-themed Player Titles. As expected, the yellow robot will stick to his car form during play, but if you're able to win a match, you'll see his robot form pop out for a celebratory dance. Plus, if you're able to win MVP, you'll see an even more intricate emote play out that Psyonix is letting players discover on their own when the bundle goes live.

"The least likely can be the most dangerous.” The Transformers are coming to Rocket League on June 14.



— Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 13, 2023

If you're not interested in getting the Bumblebee cosmetics, you can unlock the Optimus Prime Goal Explosion for 800 Credits or the "Transformers Theme" Player Anthem for 300 Credits. From the press release, it doesn't look like that theme is included in the bundle, so you'll have to spend 2,800 Credits to get everything, which isn't exactly cheap. That said, you're getting quite the selection of Autobots-flavored cosmetics for the purchase price, so that's to be expected.

This isn't the only Transformers-related cosmetics we've seen recently from Epic-owned studios. Fortnite just kicked off Chapter 4 Season 3 with the Wilds and it includes a skin of Optimus Prime. With Rocket League joining the celebration, it might not be long before we see the entire Autobots roster involved with Epic in some form. Here's hoping Optimus Primal gets his moment in the digital sun soon.