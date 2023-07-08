Rocket League Surprises Players With Unexpected Addition to the Game

A new and unexpected Rocket League addition has left many players of the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game surprised. As you may know, Rocket League has added a ton of music over the years, including some classic songs and new releases from popular artists. That said, not a single Rocket League fan had NF music being added to the game on their bingo card, but that's what happened.

On NF's most recent studio album -- titled HOPE -- songs Let Em Pray and Hope have been added to the game. The pair of songs can not only be heard while using the Main Menu, but snippets from the pair of songs can be used as as Player Anthems, which are the songs that play when someone scores a goal or wins the MVP of the match.

More specifically, the hook of Let Em Pray plays during these moments, and is a very natural fit. Meanwhile, the ending of Hope plays for it, which is a more awkward fit. Hope is far from a celebratory song, and this part of the song, in particular, is very heavy and intense. It's certainly an odd fit.

What's odd is that neither party has promoted the collaboration. For NF -- who has worked with the NBA and many other partners, including video games -- the collaboration isn't that big of a deal, but it's a fairly large one for Rocket League. Yet neither party has said anything about the collaboration.

Unfortunately, if you want either song as a Player Anthem, you missed the window. The songs have been available in the item shop for a couple of days, but they are now gone. It's unclear if they will ever return in the future.

LET EM PRAY and HOPE player anthems are now available in Rocket League!!!! pic.twitter.com/03d3ae0r4k — NF Discord – HOPE (@NFRealDiscord) July 7, 2023

Pretty sick rewatching yesterday stream of #RLCS AND seeing I can now have an @nfrealmusic anthem when I score a goal in @RocketLeague ! Bought both! Much love NF love seeing your songs play during the breaks and much love rocket league for adding it!!! More please. — The Joy Of 3DPrinting (@joyofprinting) July 8, 2023

NO WAY! Never would imagine that they will add NF to rocket league but I was ready with this car, car name, profile pic and banner to fit with NF already for a few months now!! So yeah this is amazing! #nf pic.twitter.com/zFJY6R9WPz — Rory Myers 🗝️🛒 ☁️ (@Rory6202) July 6, 2023

Rocket league adding NF to the music was probably one of the best things to come recently — Aki Tsuki (@TattedTeriyaki) July 7, 2023

Rocket League is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What Player Anthem are you rocking, and what do you think of the addition of these two NF songs?