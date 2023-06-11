Rocket League Teams up With Fortnite for New Freebie

Rocket League has had several crossovers since its launch, including a few mashups with the WWE. One interesting property we haven't really seen them cross-promote with much is Fortnite. Epic Games bought Rocket League publisher Psyonix in 2019 and has brought different Rocket League cosmetics over to the battle royale since then, but we haven't really seen it go in the other direction in a major way. That's all changed now as a miniaturized version of the Fortnite Battlebus is now available for free via the Epic Game Store.

As you'd expect, the Battlebus has shrunk to fit the Rocket League field. While it's definitely a bit boxier than most of the sleeker cars we see in Rocket League, don't expect any goalkeeping advantages from using a long bus. That said, it is a free cosmetic, so all you need to do is go to the Epic Game Store and download it. Importantly, you can get this even if you don't play on a PC. You simply need to go onto a browser, navigate to the store, claim the Battlebus, and then make sure your Epic account is linked to your game account. After you do all that, the bus should join all the other cars in your garage for you to equip no matter what platform you're on.

Drop into the Arena with the Battle Bus! With a Titanium White paint job and Merc Hitbox, this powerhouse vehicle will dominate the competition.



Another nifty feature of this drop is that there's currently no end date for the promotion. That means you should be able to pick up the Titanium White Battlebus at any point in the future unless Epic changes its mind and takes it down from the store. If that happens, the company will likely give everyone playing Rocket League plenty of notice, so don't worry too much if you can't get to it right away.

Either way, both games are enjoying a fun start to their most recent seasons. Rocket League kicked off Season 11 on the Rocket Pass last week, which gave everyone access to a new arena and all of the Season 10 rewards. Fortnite, on the other hand, just launched Chapter 4 Season 3, taking players to the Wilds where they can meet up with Optimus Prime for a gorgeous new Transformers skin.