Rocket League Adds a New Money-Saving Feature

Rocket League has added a handy and money-saving feature, which is now available for all players across PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. Today, Psyonix and Epic Games announced a brand new way for Rocket League players to get items for their inventory, courtesy of the Rocket League shop and a new "Bundles" tab that's been added to it. Not only do Psyonix and Epic Games pitch this as a handy new addition, but a money-saving addition.

As of today, new item packs can be found in the Item Shop via the aforementioned Bundles tab. According to the pair, these new bundles will feature items of a similar theme or, in other words, items that go well together. And as you would expect, because the items are bundled together, they are cheaper. Players still have the option to buy items individually, but these bundles will offer more bang for your buck if you aren't too picky.

There's a new way to get items for your inventory in Rocket League! Starting today, new item packs can be found in the new "Bundles" tab in the Item Shop + they will be available for a longer duration! Learn More: https://t.co/VaZyBV4Jpu pic.twitter.com/ptafId7Kri — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 19, 2021

At the moment of publishing, the store has the following three bundles: Street Heat, Audacious Moves, and Playing With Fire. As you would expect, these bundles offer different items at different prices, with the former, Street Heat, offering players the first opportunity to cop the Takumi since the game went free-to-play.

STREET HEAT — 500 CREDITS

Takumi

Yamane Wheels

Distortion Decal (Takumi )

Anubis Decal (Takumi )

Vector Decal (Takumi )

AUDACIOUS MOVES — 1000 CREDITS

Centio V17

Equalizer Wheels

Discotheque Trail

Synthwave Boost

PLAYING WITH FIRE — 3000 CREDITS

Fennec

Fire God Decal (Universal)

Pyrrhos Wheels

Pixel Fire Boost

Blazer Trail

Hellfire Goal Explosion

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, interviews, and previews -- click here.