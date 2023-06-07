Fortnite Reveals Optimus Prime and More Season 3 Battle Pass Skins

Epic Games finally revealed Fortnite's Optimus Prime skin this week to confirm that the Transformer will indeed be a part of Chapter 4 Season 3. The iconic robotic hero has long been rumored to be part of the next season's battle pass cosmetics, and despite there being enough leaks to all but confirm that Optimus Prime would be a reward, Fortnite players and Transformers fans will be thrilled now to have Epic Games confirm the news. It remains to be seen how he'll be earned, though players and leakers already have a pretty good idea of what that process will look like.

Fortnite's version of Optimus Prime was revealed in a tweet shared on Wednesday that showed off a couple of skins that'll be in this next battle pass. Chapter 4 Season 3 is also know as "The Wilds," and while a futuristic, otherworldly transforming robot doesn't exactly scream "The Wilds" in terms of the jungle-themed setting Epic Games appears to be going for, the fact that the newest Transformers movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts makes this a close enough pairing. Regardless, Transformers fans will just be happy to see him in the battle pass.

What people might not be happy about, however, is how Optimus Prime is likely to be earned from the battle pass. The day before the Fortnite version of Optimus Prime was revealed, the Fortnite Twitter account tweeted out a tease asking people to guess what the Tier 100 skin would be next season. The Transformers Twitter account replied, and the Microsoft Store Twitter account said "we hope they're ready to roll out." Again, Epic Games didn't confirm anything, but those tweets and updates from Fortnite insiders all told players everything they need to know.

The good news is that even if Optimus Prime is the Tier 100 skin, there will almost certainly be some ways to get other Transformers cosmetics one way or another from the next season. Some of those might be in the battle pass as well on the road to Optimus Prime while others might be in the Item Shop available for V-Bucks, but it's difficult to imagine Epic Games stopping at just one skin for a collaboration with something as big as Transformers.

Other teasers for the next season have hinted at some pretty sizable map changes that'll happen soon. The new season is scheduled to get underway on June 9th, so we'll see then (if not sooner) what the plans for Chapter 4 Season 3: The Wilds are.