Fortnite Season 3 First Battle Pass Skins Revealed

Yesterday, Epic Games started teasing all of the changes that are coming to Fortnite with Chapter 4 Season 3. The latest season will take players to the Wilds and Epic is already hinting at a few big changes coming to the map. A new leak has now dropped that seems to have the first few skins coming to the Season 3 battle pass. It's not quite as exciting as the rumored Optimus Prime skin, but it does include a battle-ready version of Fishstick, which should excite every Fortnite player.

These skin leaks come via Shiina on Twitter. As with any leak, you need to take these with a grain of salt but keep in mind that Shiina's track record is very solid. That doesn't mean Epic's plans could change, but these leaks are about as rock solid as you can get. As mentioned above, the big winner here is Fishstick, who seems to be sporting a look that wouldn't be out of place in the next Rambo movie. He's got that seemingly haphazard face paint down pat, as well as an outfit that wouldn't be out of place on any battlefield.

NEW BATTLE PASS SKINS (and fishstick) pic.twitter.com/1zRoTd65eb — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 6, 2023

The rest of the skins are a little less exciting, though not without some intrigue. In the image at the top of this article, you'll note that the guy in the middle kind of looks like an off-brand Indiana Jones out for a trek through the jungle. Given Chapter 4 Season 3's theme, that makes a ton of sense. On his left is someone who looks much more futuristic, though still could be jungle-ready. He's just exploring the jungle in 2123, not our current year. Finally, the lady on the far right is going for a punk look that's working pretty well even if it doesn't let her blend in with her jungle surroundings.

Keep in mind, this is just the first drop of new skins for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. As mentioned above, there's still a rumored Optimus Prime skin on the horizon, and that's likely just the tip of the iceberg. As we get closer to Season 3's June 9 release date, we'll likely start to hear and see more about cosmetics that are sure to get the Fortnite community excited.