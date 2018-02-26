WWE and Rocket League Partnering Up for WrestleMania 34, WWE Items Coming This Spring

Rocket League and the WWE have always been close buds, but in 2018, they’re taking their partnership to new levels! This morning Psyonix revealed that we can expect WWE items to hit Rocket League this spring, and Rocket League is going to start showing up everywhere WWE fans love to hang out. Exposure during big televised events, gameplay stations at events, and regular YouTube appearances on WWE’s partnered channels are just a few ways you can expect to see these brands collaborate this year. From the Rocket League blog:

“Throughout 2018, you can expect to see Rocket League all over the WWE universe, from regular appearances on UpUpDownDown, WWE’s YouTube gaming channel (that has more than 1.4 million subscribers) with Austin Creed a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to sponsorships at live WWE events — you may have even seen us on Elimination Chamber just last night! We’re also very excited to be a partner of WrestleMania 34, where we’ll have Rocket League playable for attendees at one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world in New Orleans the weekend of April 8!”

There are some big gears turning right now, and we’re all really excited about where all of this is going. WrestleMania 34 is right around the corner, by the way; just a few weeks, and few blinks, and March is going to be behind us and we’ll be gearing up for the biggest wrestling event of the year!

Psyonix still hasn’t revealed any of the WWE gear that we’ll be getting in the game, but that’s okay, because we have some sweet DC Comics items headed our way very soon. Last week we reported that Rocket League will be releasing the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack on March 5, which will include two new Batmobiles (one classic and one modern), and tons of DC Comics themed skins and items for your cars! You can watch the trailer for the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack and read more about it right here.