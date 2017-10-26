Rockstar Games’ L.A. Noire Remastered Trailer Shows Off The Beauty Of 4K

Next month, we'll be able to return to the heyday of Los Angeles in the 1940's, following a detective as he attempts to track down the murderer of an innocent (or maybe not so innocent) woman. That's right, L.A. Noire from Rockstar Games is on the comeback trail.

The game, which is set to for release in just a few weeks, looks better than ever, as the game will be Ultra 4K remastered for the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X platforms. But it'll still look like a beauty on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as well, utilizing the game's realistic motion capture technology so that its characters resemble more life-like characters than ever before, whether you're chasing down a perp in the streets or interrogating a would-be suspect, hoping to catch them in a lie.

L.A. Noire was a surprisingly big hit on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago, and that attention should be equal to the new versions of the game, with a number of visual improvements that make it look better than ever, as you can see from the trailer above. While there's not much run-and-gun gameplay featured in it, you still get an idea of the visual splendor being poured into the title, even if you're just having a face-to-face with your local police chief.

If you're going for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, you'll be able to use a number of secondary features as well, including gesture-based JoyCon controls and touchscreen inputs, in case you want to play that way. If you prefer old-school, regular controls, however, you can take that route as well.

Rockstar Games looks to be drumming up a lot of excitement for this game, since it serves as its big holiday hit before Red Dead Redemption II arrives in spring 2018. There's also a lot of activities in its other game, Grand Theft Auto Online, as well, so there's no question it'll have a strong holiday season ahead.

We'll see how this detective story holds up when L.A. Noire ships on November 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.