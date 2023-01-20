Rockstar Games' Best Titles Are Extremely Cheap in New Steam Sale

Some of the best Rockstar Games titles are on sale on Steam right this second. Rockstar Games is one of the best video game developers/publishers out there. Not only have they consistently crushed it with Grand Theft Auto, but they found immense success with the Red Dead Redemption series and continued to add depth to that, and they have a bunch of other "smaller" games that are certified classics. There are few publishers that have such a robust and consistent catalog of games, especially at the extremely high level that Rockstar operates at. With all of that said, there are still a lot of people who haven't had a chance to do a proper deep dive into Rockstar's legacy.

Rockstar Games' Steam catalog is on sale until February 2nd right now. You can save up to 70% off on some of the developer's best games from the longtime classics to the more recent hits. If you somehow haven't played any of these games or have been holding out on a sale for one of them, now is the time to take advantage of them. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was also released on Steam today (and is playable on Steam Deck), which is also on sale for $29.99. You can check out the list of games that are on sale below.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)

Red Dead Online - $9.99 (50% off)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off), various GTA V bundles between $20.24 – $35.19

Grand Theft Auto IV Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)

Max Payne – $3.49 (65% off)

Max Payne 2 - $4.49 (70% off)

Max Payne 3 – $5.99 (70% off)

LA Noire – $5.99 (70% off)

LA Noire: The VR Case Files - $14.99 (50% off)

Bully Scholarship Edition - $5.24 (65% off)

Manhunt - $3.49 (65% off)

Are you going to check any of these games out on Steam? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.