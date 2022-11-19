GTA Online Leak Teases Big Plans for Other Games From Rockstar

Rockstar Games is possibly preparing some sort of way to access a library of its older games via GTA Online's GTA+ service. Rockstar Games has some of the best video games out there. From Grand Theft Auto to Red Dead Redemption to Bully, Rockstar has created some of the most beloved franchises out there. The studio is praised for its storytelling abilities while mixing in fantastic sandbox gameplay that keeps players coming back from more. They've also shown they're not just a one-trick pony by mixing in games like Midnight Club, The Warriors, and even a table tennis game amongst all of its violent crime games. However, Rockstar has slowed down in recent years. It has only released one game since Grand Theft Auto V came out in 2013, meaning many are longing for a bit of variety from the developer.

While that may not exactly be in the cards, Rockstar Games is apparently toying with the idea of making its older games readily available. According to Rockstar Games insider Tez2, a recent survey went out to GTA Online players about the game's subscription service, GTA+. The insider noted that the survey asked if players would like to see "free access" to classic Rockstar Games titles. Now, given this is about GTA+, it could mean that Rockstar is planning to make its older games more widely available on modern platforms and GTA+ would just be a way to get them at no extra cost. It remains to be seen how this would work, what games would be offered, and if they'll be remasters or just straight ports.

#GTAOnline Survey, received by select players, is about GTA+



Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,



- Instant Fast Travel around the map



- Free Access to Classic Rockstar Titles (Game Pass?) pic.twitter.com/6GJxWLDPmO — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 16, 2022

A lot of older Rockstar games are already backward compatible on Xbox, have been ported to PS4, or have been remastered. Of course, some fans still want to see some games get the remake treatment like Max Payne 3, but it's unclear if that's in the cards at the moment. Given this is also part of a survey this could also amount to nothing, so don't get your hopes up.

