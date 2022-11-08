Rockstar Games Boss Comments on GTA 6 Leaks

The boss in charge of developer Rockstar Games has commented on the massive leak that came about earlier this year involving Grand Theft Auto VI. For those that may have somehow forgotten, a little more than a month ago, Rockstar fell prey to a cyberattack that resulted in dozens of videos featuring early gameplay footage from the next Grand Theft Auto installment being unveiled. And while Rockstar itself has largely remained pretty quiet about the leaked footage since it first became public, the head honcho in charge of the company has now opened up about the matter.

In a recent call with investors, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke a bit about Rockstar and the recent situation involving GTA VI. Although Zelnick didn't say much about the leak itself, he did state that those at Take-Two (Rockstar's parent company) have taken it quite seriously. And while this matter is one that Zelnick clearly wished didn't come to fruition, he went on to say that the leak shouldn't impact the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game.

"With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed," Zelnick said to investors. "There's no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won't have any influence on development or anything of the sort, but it is terribly disappointing and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity."

In a general sense, Zelnick largely restated what Rockstar Games itself said in the wake of this hack. Still, it's good to hear nearly two months after the attack that development timelines haven't shifted whatsoever. While this whole ordeal has surely provided a number of headaches for those at Take-Two and Rockstar, at least the situation won't lead to fans having to wait even longer to play a new GTA installment.

For now, Grand Theft Auto VI doesn't have a release window of any sort, which means that we have no clue when more information on the title might arrive. Whenever we do receive more details on the long-awaited game, though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

[H/T VGC]