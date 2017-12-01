Rockstar Giving Away LA Noire Branded Consoles and Gaming PC

Didn’t score the latest console during this year’s Black Friday deals? Not to worry because Rockstar just announced an epic new giveway for this generation, and the custom L.A. Noire-themed platforms are beyond stunning with that gorgeous gold touch.

To celebrate the recent relaunch of L.A Noire, and the detective game making its way to the Nintendo Switch, Rockstar Games has announced a sweet new giveaway that literally has something for everyone. No matter if you are Team Xbox One X, Team PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch, or PC Master Race – there is something for you. Pay close attention, because the entry period begins now.

The breakdown period is as follows:

Xbox One X – Dec 1 through Dec 7

PlayStation 4 Pro – Dec 8 through Dec 14

Nintendo Switch – Dec 15 through Dec 21

Gaming PC PLUS HTC Vive – Dec 22 through Dec 28

“L.A. Noire for Xbox One delivers the complete original game and all additional downloadable content with a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and authenticity, from enhanced lighting and clouds to new cinematic camera angles, high resolution textures and more. Playing natively in 1080p for the Xbox One and stunning 4K for Xbox One X, experience the grit and grime of 1940’s Los Angeles like never before.

Through Thursday, December 7th, enter the L.A. Noire Custom Xbox One X Social Club Sweepstakes at the Social Club Events page for the chance to win this exclusive Xbox One X console and start your investigation in to the dark, criminal underworld of L.A. Noire.”

No purchase is necessary, simply submit your entry and cross all possible fingers, toes, and anything else you think you can cross that’s considered socially acceptable. For the Xbox One X, you have 6 more days from today – Good luck!

Enter here.