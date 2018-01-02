The Studio Behind Batman Arkham Series Is Now Hiring!

The studio behind the Batman Arkham series, and the Batman VR title, is hiring for tons of new positions available within their company. If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to finally pursue that dream job of working as a game developer, here’s your perfect opportunity to do just that!

Tons of positions are available, including fields like:

Animation

Art

Audio

Character Creation

Code and AI

Dialogue

Gmae Design

IT

Lighting/FX

Marketing

Office Management

QA Team

With their latest project being centered around bringing Batman into the world of Virtual Reality, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the team over at Rocksteady. To see if you qualify and apply yourself, you can head on over to their official job listing page here to get started.

It looks like they are preparing for a whirlwind of fresh gaming goodness to fans, but until then – we can satiate ourselves on Batman Arkham VR:

“Batman: Arkham VR immerses you in the Dark Knight’s Universe and redefines what it means to Be the Batman. Experience Gotham City through the eyes of the World’s Greatest Detective in an all new Arkham mystery. Think like Batman. Utilise his legendary gadgets in Virtual Reality to unravel a plot that threatens the lives of Batman’s closest allies.”

If you’re interested in what our estimates for what’s in the works over at Rocksteady, you can read what evidence we have that the next project will be a Superman game right here in our earlier coverage. Here’s a blurb of our rumor roundup:

“The developer behind the Batman Arkham games has been teasing their project for some time, explaining how fans will “lose their minds” when they finally see it. The confirmation of a Superman game would definitely have that effect on us.

That said, we’ve seen rumors about other Rocksteady projects that were in the works that never came to fruition, including a Suicide Squad game, a Ninja Turtles game (how cool would that have been?!) and even a Wonder Woman game. The full speculation roundup can be found here.“