Riot Forge Delays Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot Forge’s Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has been delayed out of its previously announced timeframe and is now has a general release date of some time in 2021, the publisher announced this week. The game that’s being developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Forge of Riot Games was previously scheduled for an early 2021 release timeframe which didn’t give too good an idea of when it’d be out, but it was better than the one it has now. Like others who’ve had to delay their projects, Riot Forge attributed the delay to working challenges present in 2020 which caused the teams to reevaluate timelines.

The message about the game’s delay was shared via the Riot Forge Twitter account which is currently centered around Ruined King given that it’s the first big project the publisher is working on. Along with its desire to make “kick-ass stories,” Riot Forge said it hoped to be transparent with the community in the messaging about the need for the game’s delay.

A message from Riot Forge. pic.twitter.com/CQWnWsHrc8 — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) December 10, 2020

“This year has presented a number of challenges for all of us that have been outside of our control,” said Riot Forge, echoing a sentiment shared by many other developers who’ve had to delay things this year. “With that in mind, we have recently been evaluating our timelines and we are going to need to make some adjustments for Ruined King.

“We told you at Worlds 2020 we’d be taking you across Runeterra’s port cities and haunted isles in ‘Early 2021,’ but it looks like it’s going to take a little bit longer to get there. You will notice we’ll be switching our messaging to ‘Coming 2021.’”

A new enemy rises from the mist; uniting an unexpected group of champions. The fate of Bilgewater is in your hands. Join Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke and watch the official announcement trailer now. pic.twitter.com/LQxnSh9Ao7 — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) October 31, 2020

The previous release timeframe of early 2021 was announced months ago alongside the trailer above that shed more light on the story of Ruined King. The game features some of League of Legends’ most iconic champions like Yasuo and Ahri as they venture through some of the coastal areas referenced previously. League of Legends players will already know of the Ruined King from the game’s lore, and through this new game, we’ll see the concept explore through more than history and flavor text.