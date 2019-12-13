Riot Games Reveals Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot Forge, the publishing team within Riot Games, announced its first new game that’s set in the world of League of Legends on Thursday during The Game Awards. The game is called Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and it’s being developed by Airship Syndicate. It’s a turn-based RPG game set within Runeterra, the land where League champions and their many respective regions exist, and it’s the first of its kind for Riot Games that follows the long-lasting success of League.

The Riot Forge game was announced as one of the many reveals during The Game Awards and can be seen in the trailer above. A guest speaker who appeared immediately after the reveal of the trailer below confirmed that the game will be a turn-based RPG and that it’s currently in development for consoles and PC. It does not currently have a release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Burning Tides was just the beginning. The next chapter unfolds in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story by Riot Forge and @airshipsyn. pic.twitter.com/yEobiJexWq — Riot Forge (@RiotForge) December 13, 2019

The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley previously teased that the first of these Riot Forge games would be announced during the show and said that it’d be a single-player game. This first Riot Forge game will be an important one for multiple reasons: It’s the first single-player game set within League’s universe, it’s the first game of its kind that’s published by Riot Games but is being developed by a third-party studio, and perhaps most importantly, it sets a precedent for whatever other Riot Forge games the publisher has planned.

Riot Games first announced its plans to let other developers make League games a week ago when it first unveiled Riot Forge. The site that’s been set up for Riot Forge and will be the go-to place for news about these games teased that all kinds of experiences set in the League universe would be made, not just single-player ones.

We’re excited to welcome @riotgames to #TheGameAwards for the first time! Don’t miss the first @riotforge developer announce their @leagueoflegends game live next Thursday night! Streaming globally around the world. pic.twitter.com/54OlHJdOtI — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 5, 2019

There are endless places to explore in Runeterra. Here’s a look at where we’re heading… pic.twitter.com/ZdhppC7DZe — Riot Forge (@RiotForge) December 10, 2019

“The League Universe and its champions offer limitless possibilities; by supporting and empowering passionate partners to tell their own stories and expand the League world, we’ll deliver a variety of bespoke games that enable players of all types to experience League in new and exciting ways,” the Riot Forge site said.

Teasers like the ones above also set the stage for the reveal by confirming the first game would be revealed at The Game Awards. Riot Forge tweeted this week about the “places to explore in Runeterra” and offered previews of different settings including Zaun and Bilgewater that’d be visited in the publisher’s games.

Riot Forge’s Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is currently in development and does not yet have a release date.