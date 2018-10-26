Rumor: ‘Fortnite’ Could See Thanos Return in Playground

When Marvel’s Thanos crashed the world of Fortnite back in Season Four to celebrate Infinity War‘s arrival in theaters, players of the Battle Royale game had a field day finding the gauntlet to harness his true power. If a recent leak proves true, it looks like the powerhouse villain may be making a triumphant return.

It’s important to note to take this with a grain of salt. The source of this leak isn’t one we are familiar with, and our sources are currently looking into to it to verify. Until we can get some additional verification, we’re going to go heavy on this being a rumor.

It wouldn’t be the oddest thing to see Thanos return. Epic Games is known for bringing back beloved Limited Time Modes to keep the gameplay experience fresh, and the creator has not made his love for the Marvel universe a secret by any stretch of the imagination. Still, the return is likely further down the line give that the studio just recently launched their Fornitemares Halloween Event this week.

Another possibility is that this could be a feature added to the Playground mode. The team recently made a ton of changes to how Playground works, including minigames, a shooting range, and much more. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see Thanos come into play in that mode, giving players a chance to harness the power of the Infinity Stones once more.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. Would you like see the epic return of the Marvel baddie, or is it time for something else entirely?

