Get the Xbox One S Bundled with Minecraft for a Huge Discount

The Xbox One S might not get the same kind of recognition that its other 4K-wielding older sibling might, but the system is still a great addition to Microsoft’s line of consoles, especially for new gamers. With that in mind, there’s a new sale over on Amazon that makes this console a little more enticing, by knocking a huge chunk off of the price and bundling it with the game that turned into a cultural phenomenon: Minecraft.

The 500 gigabyte Xbox One X (with the game) is currently $239.95 on Amazon, down from its usual $299. Games are playable in 4K, and can be played on both the console and PC through Microsoft.

For those of you who may have somehow missed the outbreak of Minecraft when it basically because the most talked-about game on YouTube, here’s a briefer on the legendary sandbox game:

Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off the dangerous mobs. Create, explore and survive alone or with friends on mobile devices or Windows 10. FEATURES: – Skins, texture, and mash-up packs! We have biome settlers, city folk, town folk, and more! – ADD-ONS! Learn more at minecraft.net/addons, where you can try some examples for free or learn to create your own. – Realms! Play with up to 10 friends cross-platform in worlds that exist anytime, anywhere. Try a free 30-day trial in-app and learn more at http://minecraft.net/realms. – Xbox Live support, including achievements – The Nether and all its inhabitants. Fight Ghasts and make friends with Pigmen – Cross platform play for up to five players between Pocket Edition and Windows 10 – Redstone! Pistons, comparators, repeaters, dispensers, droppers, and more! – Spooky witches and their huts, complete with cauldrons filled with random potions and the ability to dye armor – Ocelots! And bunnies! – Slash commands to let you tweak how the game plays – you can give items away, summon mobs, change the time of day, and more.

Minecraft is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and more.

