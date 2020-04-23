Watch: Santa Claus Reads Classic Street Fighter Quotes

✖

If you had "Santa Claus performs classic Street Fighter II victory quotes" on your social-distancing bingo sheet, congratulations, because that's a thing that has officially happened. Despite the fact that it is almost May, it would appear that there are still various folks out there portraying Santa Claus for money, and one of these received the gaming-related request via Cameo -- and absolutely delivered.

"I noticed that one of the Santa Clauses from Cameo was still active in the off-season, so I paid him to read victory quotes from Street Fighter II," Matt of Dinosaur Dracula recently shared on Twitter. "It was absolutely worth the 20 bucks."

Cameo, if you're somehow not familiar, is basically a service that allows folks to pay for personalized videos. The most common use for Cameo seems to be paying celebrities of varying levels of fame to just say... well, whatever the person wants them to say. In this case, it just so happens that Matt of Dinosaur Dracula apparently paid someone portraying Santa Claus $20 to read a bunch of Street Fighter II victory quotes, as one does.

In the video, which you can watch above, they start with, "Hi, this is Santa," before really diving into things with quotes from characters like Ken, Vega, and more. It is brief, but delightful from beginning to end.

The latest and greatest iteration of the Street Fighter franchise, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise right here.

