Sea of Thieves Adds Banjo-Kazooie Anniversary Content

Banjo-Kazooie is turning 20 this year, and that means that Sea of Thieves players are getting some special anniversary content to honor the event.

Developers Rare are responsible for both the classic game characters and the newer Xbox One and Windows exclusive, so the latter is getting a unique figurehead to adorn players’ ships. Rare announced the release of the cosmetic item that’s available in the game’s store for a price that honors the 20th anniversary.

“To mark 20 Years of Banjo-Kazooie, players will now be able to purchase a majestic Bear & Bird Figurehead for a very fitting price of 1998 gold! This figurehead is only available during the month of July, so make sure you join in the celebration and purchase it while you can!”

The Bear & Bird Figurehead was shown off in the game’s patch notes among other slight changes that are now live with the release of the update.

The #SeaOfThieves servers are back online! Have a look over the patch notes and don’t forget to pick up the time-limited Bear and Bird figurehead for a mere 1998 gold! https://t.co/mskY0MoZLq pic.twitter.com/9Nt2QQylD4 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) July 4, 2018

Before Sea of Thieves players got too excited about the mentioning of Banjo-Kazooie, Rare squashed any rumors or speculation by saying that there’s no new announcement for the retro series coming and that the development team was focused only on Sea of Thieves at the moment.

That’s not to say that the Bear & Bird Figurehead is the only Banjo-Kazooie item that you can purchase though. Rare said that there’s already a reference to the series in the pirate game, and you can now have it in real life with the new shirt below that’s available for purchase.

“A Banjo-Kazooie reference that already exists in Sea of Thieves is the ancient bear and bird cave painting that you can find on your travels – which we’ve whisked out and emblazoned across the front of a limited edition T-shirt just for this occasion. So anyone who enjoys being carried around on bears and boats in equal measure can pre-order it from the Sea of Thieves store from today!”

The Sea of Thieves patch is now available for download.