Sea of Thieves Has Four Teams Working On Content

Ever since its launch back in March, Rare’s Sea of Thieves has gotten its fair share of criticism. Yet it’s also generated some big audience numbers on the Xbox One front and the development team ultimately sees that as a win.

While speaking with WindowsCentral, executive producer Joe Neate talked about the pirate game’s overall impact. “Ultimately we’ve had a successful launch of Sea of Thieves,” he said. “Getting more players than we expected. We took a little time getting the servers stabilized and so on. We came out of the gate strong, and now, our opportunity and focus is making Sea of Thieves a success longer term. Let’s keep acquiring new players, let’s engage the players that have played. We’re doubling down, tripling down on the number of people working on the game, the amount of content we want to add. We hear the feedback, we’ve talked openly I think regarding top feedback points, addressing private, closed crews and so on.

“We hear the content criticism. People had fun, but they want more, and that’s cool. We’re going all-in on adding awesome stuff for Sea of Thieves. That’s almost our motto across the team. We sat down just yesterday with the team building The Hungering Deep talking about what they want to add next. Everything that we do internally, both in terms of how we set our team structure, and how we look at our workflow, is about delivering stuff to players as quickly as possible. That’s the mantra within the studio. Our motivation aligns with player’s motivation.”

He also said that the game will be seeing lots more content, especially since it now has different teams working on it. Four, in fact, are supporting it stem to stern (seagoing term); and though no new content has been revealed outside of the just-launched Hungering Deep expansion we could be hearing more about what’s due in a couple of weeks at E3.

At the very least, it looks like Rare is taking care of Sea of Thieves for the long haul and that’s good news for veteran pirates and newcomer land-lubbers alike.

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows PC.