Riftbound’s Vendetta Set Is All About New Mechanics And Old Rivalries

Launching in October of 2025, Riftbound represents a bold swing from League of Legends developer/publisher Riot Games. The TCG recreates some of the most notable Champions from that video game and uses them as the base for a massive TCG full of potential trickery and effective strategy. The game has proven to be a hit with League of Legends fans and within the larger TCG community as a whole, competing with the likes of Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon in terms of raw sales and event attendance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s one of the key reasons Riot has been supportive of new releases and why players have been so excited to delve into new sets, with the fourth now ready for a release at the end of this month. “Vendetta” leans more heavily into the established lore and canon of the source material, creating a natural synergy between decks that are focused on classic rivals from the game lore. Members of the press (including ComicBook) were given a chance to preview the set at Riot HQ last month and can’t wait to see how the fanbase reacts to the fresh mechanics and huge potential of this new set.

Rivals Are At The Core Of Riftbound’s “Vendetta” Set

The fourth set in Riftbound, “Vendetta,” is all about diving into some of the most enduring rivalries of League of Legends and using them as the basis for some quick confrontations. Take the Zed and Shen decks, which are being released together as part of the set. The competing warriors have a long-standing conflict in the League of Legends lore, making them ideal for a set that puts emphasis on those long-simmering conflicts. They also come equipped with new gameplay mechanics like “Empower” and “Flow.”

With the “Empower” ability, Zed and his allies have the ability to gain new attributes when certain requirements (such as banishing or discarding a card) are met. However, if the unit leaves the field of play, the effect is gone. Meanwhile, Shen and his allies have a “Flow” trait, which allows them to be played from the discard pile for a higher cost. These two elements work well against all sorts of decks but are especially potent against one another, reflecting the way the rivalries are baked into the heart of this set.

Other mechanics like “Burn” allow the player to force the top card of the deck to go into the trash, which offers real synergy with other approaches like “Empower.” The new set is ideal for players looking to set up one 1v1 duels with friends, introducing the new mechanics naturally in ways that feel consistent with the original League of Legends characters as well as the Riftbound style of play. It’s also a good reminder that, as Riftbound approaches the first anniversary of its launch, there is still plenty of room for experimentation and growth when it comes to gameplay mechanics.

Vendetta Is Perfect For Quick Play And Face-Offs

During a preview session of the “Vendetta” set held last month at Riot Headquarters in Los Angeles, I got the chance to play Riftbound lead designer Dave Guskin in a match. With Zed, I found myself quickly adjusting to the “Empower” mechanic and racking up points very quickly thanks to some key discards and bursts of power that came with them. I even pulled ahead and almost had the win — only for Guskin to reveal the true potential of Shen’s “Flow” abilities, reinforcing his forces with several cards I’d already burned through in my hand dealing with. It’s the kind of victory that comes with a natural sense of push and pull, making them an ideal pairing.

Even beyond the specific rivals, the decks offer a lot of potential for the larger meta thanks to their new abilities and champion synergies. Kennan in particular seemed to have Guskin excited, as the impish figure was able to quickly blow through any defenses that the Akali deck could muster. Each deck has the potential to be a real game-changer in the larger meta surrounding Riftbound, especially if players are able to find unique synergies for “Flow” and “Empower” that take advantage of previous releases and sets.

Riftbound has been an interesting showcase for Riot Games. The company is massive enough thanks to the global scope of League of Legends that they’ve been able to provide a great runway for the TCG, giving the developers room to keep the momentum going and experiment with new gameplay styles. The “Vendetta” set is no different, bristling with personality and retaining the clear characterization of League of Legends Champions without losing sight of how to make all that lore fit naturally into the card game. As the title approaches its first anniversary, “Vendetta” is a great sign that Riftbound has plenty more approaches and styles to play with as it heads into the second year and beyond.

Riftbound Vendetta launches July 31 in big-box retailers and local game stores