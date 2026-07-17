Every D&D Class Getting A New Subclass In Arcana Unleashed, Including One You Won’t Expect

Eight new subclasses are coming to Dungeons and Dragons with the release of Arcana Unleashed, a new gameplay expansion book arriving in September 2026. Although the official details behind these archetypes aren’t clear yet, they come from Unearthed Arcana (UA) playtesting documents, which have gone through feedback and revisions over the last year. Following a theme of adding “Arcana” options, several character classes are gaining connections to magic, including some you wouldn’t associate with the spellcasting side of the iconic TTRPG.

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After following the seven “Horror” themed subclasses for D&D‘s Ravenloft: The Horrors Within expansion book, Arcana Unleashed adds even more content for players. Unlike the former setting book, Arcana Unleashed is giving DMs far more tools to play with in the newer 5.5e rules, including new stat blocks, magic items, Factions, Backgrounds, and, of course, new spells. Two new adventures are coming to Arcana Unleashed as well, including the Level 11-20 Deadfall adventure and the Level 1 beginner-focused journey called Tomb of the Shadow Serpents.

5. Monk (Warrior of Mystic Arts)

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The Warrior of Mystic Arts Monk was first introduced in the “Mystic” subclass UA, rather than the “Arcana” playtesting where the majority of the other Arcana Unleashed archetypes are coming from. Instead of the Tattooed Warrior from that document and its updates, the Mystic Arts Monk is the more straightforward subclass being added, rather than the Oath of the Spellguard Paladin or Magic Stealer Rogue from that Mystic UA. In a very surprising move, this D&D subclass allows Monk characters to cast spells, creating a huge shift from the class’ normal playstyle.

If Arcana Unleashed‘s final version of the Mystic Arts Monk matches the Mystic UA, a player can learn magic from the Sorcerer spell list, including cantrips and leveled spells up to Level 4 versions. These can have infinite possibilities, from defensive magic to protect a Monk’s close-range fighting style, to extra ranged or AoE options to increase the Monk’s ability to damage enemies. As you level up, you gain more spell slots with spells you prepare, which you can change whenever you gain another level.

Much like the Druid or Cleric, Monks use their Wisdom to cast spells, tying naturally into an ability already used for their other skills. The spellcasting is the obvious draw of this unorthodox subclass, but as you level up, eventually this archetype allows you to make any type of martial build you want. Mystic Arts Monks can convert unused spell slots into Focus Points, the primary resource tied to their other abilities, such as Flurry of Blows or Step of the Wind. Alternatively, you can spend Focus Points to regain spell slots, giving players tons of creative freedom.

4. Cleric (Arcana Domain)

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As one of the weaker Cleric subclasses in the original 5th Edition, the 5.5e version of the Arcana Domain subclass holds far more potential in 5.5e rules. Arcana Unleashed sees this version of the Cleric regain some of their strong innate magic, which includes spells like Detect Magic, Magic Missile, Magic Weapon, Counterspell, Dispel Magic, and more. For players who like a character that has every tool to discover magical secrets, the Arcana Domain is a perfect representation of a build that dives deep into that aspect of a world’s lore.

This subclass allows player not just to cast more spells as a Cleric, but modify the purpose of their magic to let it do additional things. For example, players could spend their Channel Divinity to change a spell into a Fortifying Spell, granting Temporary Hit Points to a target that spell already targeted. If you’re casting Cure Wounds, it could turn into something that provides even more vitality. A Tenacious Spell modifies magic to incite penalties into a targeted creature’s saving throw, making it easier to apply debilitating magic to help your party out.

This subclass is a master of manipulating magic of all kinds to their favor, gaining ways to Dispel Magic without using a spell slot after restoring Hit Points to a creature or ending a condition on them. With spells from the Wizard class learned through the Arcana Domain too, the promise of higher magic utility from this subclass is fulfilled in Arcana Unleashed way more than it was before.

3. Fighter (Arcane Archer)

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Arcane Archer is a classic Fighter archetype, so its return in Arcana Unleashed not only makes sense, but is a welcome return to form for D&D‘s new rules. Although not a spellcasting build like others on this list, the Arcane Archer still dips into elven magic to weave new powers into archery. This traditional 5e subclass has new tools in 5.5e for players to explore, as well as returning fan-favorite features like the Arcane Shot.

Arcane Shots allow characters to learn different magical archery techniques, which can be applied to various ranged attacks. Eventually, you can curve or ricochet these shots at various targets, unlocking magical ammunition for it too for new effects. In the 5.5e version of the subclass, many of its features arrive earlier, with strong knock back options at Level 15 giving Fighters even more tools through the archetype as well. Overall, the improvements to this subclass are varied, giving ranged martial characters a huge array of advantages.

2. Warlock (Vestige Patron)

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Also from the “Mystic” UA document, the Vestige Patron Warlock is a subclass where characters draw arcane power from a dying god, also known as a Vestige. The strange and mysterious strength of this god is varied, but players were quick to note how underwhelming this subclass was when presented in the original UA. This makes its inclusion in Arcana Unleashed exciting, as it will likely have gone through several refinements that transform it into something new.

The original version of the subclass allowed players to summon a strong Vestige Companion, or allied creature that acted along with your character in combat. These creatures are customized based on a type you choose, including:

Undead

Fiend

Celestial

More options may be added later, but each type of Vestige Companion can do something different, such as the Undead’s ability to curse targets or the Fiend’s hellish teleportation skill. The damage the Vestige Companion deals is based on its type too, with Auras of Power it unleashes at later Levels also providing resistance to their damage for your Warlock. With stronger and stronger forms gained as your Warlock gets stronger, this is another brand-new subclass that has never been in D&D before, making its integration into 5.5e a breath of fresh air for players.

1. Wizard (Conjurer, Enchanter, Necromancer, Transmuter)

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Appropriately, the Wizard gets four different subclasses in Arcana Unleashed, with each archetype tied with a different school of magic. The Conjurer deals with Conjuration magic, the Enchanter with Enchantment spells, the Transmuter with Transmutation, and of course, the Necromancer with Necromancy. Each of these subclasses were part of the 2014 5th Edition as standard options for the Wizard, so their absence has been felt in 5.5e before this expansion.

There are unique refinements coming to these subclasses, along with the Savant systems that make each archetype better at receiving and learning spells from their respective schools of magic. Here are some examples of new features each Wizard subclass is getting:

Enchanter – Gaining bonuses to movement and skill checks tied to Charisma, with the ability to inflict Psychic damage and split Enchantment spells among different targets.

– Gaining bonuses to movement and skill checks tied to Charisma, with the ability to inflict Psychic damage and split Enchantment spells among different targets. Transmuter – Transmuter’s Stone that grants Constitution saving throw advantage, along with ways to transform self and others. Also gain resistances to other magic.

– Transmuter’s Stone that grants Constitution saving throw advantage, along with ways to transform self and others. Also gain resistances to other magic. Conjurer – Innate teleportation features and immunity to damage breaking Concentration on spells. Summons are also more durable and create more creatures with split health at later Levels.

– Innate teleportation features and immunity to damage breaking Concentration on spells. Summons are also more durable and create more creatures with split health at later Levels. Necromancer – Increased vitality from various features, with greater variety and utility to Undead summons. Undead are easier to create, and tend to last longer in combat.

With so much focus on magic and stories surrounding the arcane in the latest gameplay expansion, it makes sense that the Wizard will gain so many new 5.5e character options. However, the inclusion of two brand-new subclasses and returning favorites make this book’s contents incredibly worthwhile, especially for fans who love the magical side of the game. For Dungeons and Dragons enthusiasts, these subclasses make Arcana Unleashed a must-have book, for how they introduce old and new ways to express magical mastery in your adventure.

What subclass will you be trying when Arcana Unleashed releases? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!