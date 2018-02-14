Leaked Sea of Thieves Screenshots Preview the Massive Kraken

Some leaked Sea of Thieves screenshots have shown off a detailed look at the ocean-terrorizing Kraken.

A massive, mythological seafaring fable that’s found throughout pirates tales in the past, the Kraken is alive and well in Sea of Thieves. The screenshots were shared on ResetEra after the poster said that the images were found through 4Chan. Going that trail through forums can sometimes lead to questionable information, but the screenshots speak for themselves.

They’re not exactly screenshots, technically speaking, but rather are images captured with a smartphone. The initial poster on 4Chan said that the images were taken this way to get around an NDA before providing several images that showed off the Kraken’s massive tentacles and the surprising ability to swallow pirates using just these appendages.

All of the screenshots can be found in the included gallery, but we won’t blame you if you want to avoid seeing them to experience the Kraken for yourselves once the game becomes fully available on March 20. But if you don’t mind having the content spoiled, you can check out the Kraken screenshots along with some explanations of what’s going on.

The images range from far-off shots of the Kraken’s tentacles rising above the water and towering over pirate ships to close-up looks at the teeth-filled tentacles. These appendages can open at the end of the tentacle to reveal an opening fully equipped with teeth and the power to suck up a pirate and toss them around, or just swallow them whole. Windows Central recently reported on some of these powers that the Kraken possesses that include the moves mentioned above and more.

“Some of the stuff it can do, it can literally pick players up off the deck, it can ingest players, it can slam them in the water, dunk them under water, it can throw players across the map,” Sea of Thieves design director Mike Chapman told Windows Central. “It can wrap the ship, rock the ship, punch holes in the ship. You can fight the tentacles to get them to release you, it sprays ink, it’s going to be epic.”

Sea of Thieves is scheduled to release on Windows PC and Xbox One on March 20.

