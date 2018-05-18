Sea of Thieves Free Content Coming Soon, An Ancient Enemy Revealed in ‘The Hungering Deep’

Sea of Thieves is the shared-world pirate adventure game that lets PC and Xbox One players take to the open seas and loot that booty. Though the game was enjoyable for being what it was meant to be, pretty much a pirate simulator for friends, the team over at Rare has promised to deliver on fan desires for more content, more adventures, and a more thrilling life at sea.

In the trailer above, we get our first look at ‘The Hungering Deep’ free DLC coming to the game soon. With more of a focus on pirate legend and the mysterious depths that the ocean hides, the new wave (heh) of content looks to specialize on something that definitely won’t be a friend to pirates abound.

“Do the sailors on the Sea of Thieves face a new threat, or an ancient one? Hear the stories and steel yourselves for new challenges in the first content update for Rare’s shared world pirate adventure. Time to find out what hides in The Hungering Deep,” boasts the video’s official description.

From what little we saw in the pirate’s tale, it looks like players will be faced with the might Megalodon – which is kind of perfect given that there is a movie about just that coming out soon. The ancient haunt of the sea’s depths is coming to the world of Sea of Thieves, giving players a new challenge to face and potentially a new ally to summon? Or maybe that’s me reading too far into it. Still, it looks amazing and is just one of the free content drops coming our way!

The Hungering Deep debuts on May 29th!

As far as other Sea of Thieves news goes, below are a few other new additions that the game has seen with its latest patch:

Open Crews : This option works in the same way you’re used to. For the Galleon, an open crew will match four players together while also replacing players who leave during a game. For the Sloop, two players will be matched together, with a leaving player being replaced when possible.

: This option works in the same way you’re used to. For the Galleon, an open crew will match four players together while also replacing players who leave during a game. For the Sloop, two players will be matched together, with a leaving player being replaced when possible. Closed Crews : This option allows a single player to begin a game on either a Galleon or a Sloop, allowing friends to join in when they’re available. You can now play with any configuration of players up to the limit on each ship, which is 4 players on the Galleon and 2 players on the Sloop, as well as preventing non-friends from being able to join you. This option replaces the 3 player Galleon and Solo Sloop options in the Main Menu.

: This option allows a single player to begin a game on either a Galleon or a Sloop, allowing friends to join in when they’re available. You can now play with any configuration of players up to the limit on each ship, which is 4 players on the Galleon and 2 players on the Sloop, as well as preventing non-friends from being able to join you. This option replaces the 3 player Galleon and Solo Sloop options in the Main Menu. Coming Soon : Additional functionality coming soon for Open and Closed Crews includes the ability to dynamically switch between Open and Closed while in the game, in addition to being able to make a session fully private by preventing friends joining.

: Additional functionality coming soon for Open and Closed Crews includes the ability to dynamically switch between Open and Closed while in the game, in addition to being able to make a session fully private by preventing friends joining. Who Goes There? – When swimming underwater, gamertag and Player Titles are no longer visible. Now you can #BeMoresneakyPirate!

– When swimming underwater, gamertag and Player Titles are no longer visible. Now you can #BeMoresneakyPirate! Now in Stock! – Imperial Sovereign Blunderbuss, Pistol, Sails, Hull and Liveries are now available to purchase in the Ancient Isles. They were incorrectly listed as available in Patch 1.0.6.

– Imperial Sovereign Blunderbuss, Pistol, Sails, Hull and Liveries are now available to purchase in the Ancient Isles. They were incorrectly listed as available in Patch 1.0.6. Flintlock Pistol – New sound effects for close fire and reloading the Flintlock Pistol.

– New sound effects for close fire and reloading the Flintlock Pistol. Icons – Within the clothing chest, the icons to unequip all or select a random outfit have been updated.

– Within the clothing chest, the icons to unequip all or select a random outfit have been updated. Health Bar UI – Deciding whether to eat that banana or keep swiping your sword? You’ll notice some changes to the health bar UI, fancy!

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10 – and it’s cross-platform!