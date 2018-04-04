Sea of Thieves Review: Is the Shared World Pirate Adventure Worth the Grab?

Sea of Thieves is a shared world pirate adventure game that is open to both Xbox One and PC players at the same time. The cross-platform feature of this online game opens up the play barriers and breaks down restrictions between friends. The game itself has received a polarized reception since it launched and a large part of that seems to be a miscommunication about what the title even is.

The latest pirate adventure to hit shelves has been marketed as a title meant to be played with friends since day one. There was no epic honor-bound questline teased, there were no promised philosophical narratives – the only thing that the developers at Rare Ltd promised fans was an adventure game filled with friendship, open seas, and a pirate experience. What Rare Ltd delivered was exactly that.

When I first dove into the game, I wanted to experience everything. Knowing that the title had a heavy emphasis on being a “shared world” with a random matchmaking mechanic, I went in as a lone pirate first just to get my bearings. The communication was … well, crap. That’s the risk you run with randoms, so I ended up jumping overboard to swim to my own adventures. I battled some sharks, took out some skeletons, ate more bananas than I have ever consumed in my entire life. It was … an experience. Not one I think I would actively seek out by my lonesome again but there was a certain level of peace to it.

After hours of sailing the seas, repairing my ship, and turning in quests, I logged off to take to the ocean another day. The experience of the game with trusted friends was almost like a different title all together, a totally flipped experience. We were laughing at capturing pigs and making them our “bros,” we sought sweet sweet revenge for enemies that decided to gang up on one of us. It was a blast. Though the gameplay itself wasn’t “life altering” … it’s not really meant to be. It’s meant to be a shared experience that is all about the players, not necessarily what’s being played.

The mechanics within the pirate adventure, much like the rest of the game, were very broken down in the name of simplicity. There are no complex combos, and there’s an easily accessible wheel of emotes and inventory items at your disposal. When taking out enemy ships, it’s important – and this is where playing with trusted friends comes into play – that the communication is on point. Making sure to utilize the correct command to mend a fractured hull, making sure the bucket is handy to discard unwanted water – it’s all easy mechanically, but players need to be aware of what they have. If not, you might just find yourself with a sunken vessel.

The emotes were also a fun touch. Many times we’d do a little jig while other party members played a soft melody on their instruments of choice. Being able to take a nap on the bridge, slow clap at an epic fail, and other different in-game reactions definitely gave the game that social edge. Speaking of the playable music, the title’s soundtrack is also one that was incredibly immersive and easy to get swept away. The pirate shanties did well in making the experience feel organic and often times added an entirely new layer of enjoyment to watching the sun set into amber-kissed waves.

Despite Sea of Thieves’ cartoonish charm, the graphics were actually stunning! The waves crashing about the ship’s hull, the churning colour scheme as the sun began to set. There is so much about this game that is enjoyable but players need to be aware of what type of game this is before going in. If you’re expecting a thrilling narrative of heroics, you will be very disappointed. It’s not meant to be that, so it’s not that. It’s about the waves, the experience, and a few of your closest buds.

There is a lot of freedom in this game. And we mean a lot. Not the same freedom players see in the usual open-world, this is total real-time freedom. There is no epic questline, it really is just an easy going experience meant to be enjoyed with friends. Plus, you can shoot yourself out of a canon, and that’s pretty cool.

Overall, the game delivered what I expected it to but the team at Rare has confirmed that more content is on the way. They are listening, and that’s something that’s important to keep in mind. I feel like Sea of Thieves would have received a much more positive reception if it had been released at a more realistic price point. The game was incredibly enjoyable, but as fun as it was – it’s not worth the $60 price tag.

It’s a fun experience to play with friends and the niche play style will even appeal to certain solo players. As much as I personally enjoyed the title, I know that there are definite areas of improvement and the end-score reflects that. For the cross-playability and the easy-going experience, I do recommend it but do caution players to know what they are buying before walking that plank.

WWG Score: 2.5/5