New Sea of Thieves “Crewmates” Video Is Specifically for Solo Players

We’ve mentioned previously in our Sea of Thieves review that there is certainly an emphasis on ‘shared’ in shared-world adventure. The pirate game is enjoyable for a smooth buddy experience, but for those without a crew, a lot can be missed out on.

While more content is on the way, including weekly events and more areas to explore, there is still so much to enjoy in the transparent pirate title that is almost a completely different experience when shared. The video seen above gives a few tips on how to crew up and set sail when taking to the open ocean in the hunt for treasure and securing the title of Pirate Legend.

Since day one, Rare has marketed this game as a title that is meant … designed … destined to be played with others. Sure, there is a mechanic that allows you to play with randoms, but where this title truly shines is when played with friends.

11/10 would recommend #SeaofThieves You can have a pet pig. I defended that damn pig with my life against a shark… me and the pig are bros now 👌 @RareLtd @SeaOfThieves pic.twitter.com/790nHqseMA — Liana “LiLi” Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) March 21, 2018

Whether pairing up with trusted friends or friendly randoms, the game experience makes almost a complete 180 in terms of entertainment. This level of entertainment is only going to increase with a few significant updates. Here’s what the devs had to say earlier this month in a recent blog post:

“We hear the content question and understand why people are keen to see how we plan to move Sea of Thieves forward. Planning is ongoing on the next set of priorities right now, and we are adjusting our existing plans based on the feedback we’ve been seeing. We will have more to share on this soon”

From previous commentary made by Rare, we know that hostile mermaids are on the horizon, pets, live events, ship ownership, and more. Private crews have also been mentioned, but the live events is where they will earn back a lot of the player love seen in the beta periods. With the most common negative against the title being the lack of things to do outside of basic fetch quests and searchin’ for danger with buds, live events will help give more direction for those wanting more out of their pirate experience.

Sea of Thieves is now available for Xbox One and Windows 10 (and it’s cross platform).