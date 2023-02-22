New Sea of Thieves Game Teased

A new Sea of Thieves game could be coming to the tabletop. This week, Steamforged posted a teaser on their social media accounts that suggested they are working on a new Sea of Thieves game. The biggest clue was the subtle use of a Sea of Thieves map within Steamforged's gear-shaped logo. The map contains several well-known Sea of Thieves locations like Old Faithful Isle, Kraken Watchtower, and the Crooked Masts. You can check out the full teaser down below:

A new adventure awaits…🏴‍☠️



But what Sea will this journey take us on?



Guesses welcome below… 👇 pic.twitter.com/qzlzIUr1bC — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) February 21, 2023

Sea of Thieves is an online roleplaying game in which players explore an open world as pirates, either cooperating with other players to complete missions or fighting them and trying to undercut them to steal their treasure. Sea of Thieves is notable for being a "living game," in which new content is added regularly, adding more missions to complete and new cosmetics to collect. While the game received rather mixed reviews, it was a commercial success for Microsoft with over 30 million players. Given the emphasis on both ship-to-ship combat and exploration, we'd expect Steamforged to lean into the sailing aspects of the game rather than 1v1 competitive combat.

The new Sea of Thieves game would fit within Steamforged's catalog, as the publisher is best known for its adaptations of various video games. Steamforged's many game titles include games based on Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil, and Dark Souls, many of which include detailed miniatures and numerous expansions. Major upcoming releases for Steamforged includes a Gear of War card game and an Elden Ring tabletop game. Steamforged also makes a line of tabletop RPG games, including a Dark Souls RPG that uses 5th Edition rules.

Expect to hear more details about Steamforged's next project soon.