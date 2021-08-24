Sea of Thieves Event Adds Borderlands-Inspired Ship and Event

During today's Xbox Gamescom Showcase, Rare revealed a new Sea of Thieves crossover event with Borderlands! Starting today, players can get the Mayhem ship set by participating in the Making Mayhem limited time event. Making Mayhem will run through September 7th, so players interested in getting this ship "inspired by the vaults of Pandora" might want to get on it quickly! During the event, players can earn parts of the Mayhem ship set by completing Minor Mayhem Challenges as well as Major Mayhem Challenges for Larinna. Completing these challenges helps players earn favor with the Bilge Rats, which results in ship parts.

A trailer for the event can be found at the top of this page and in the Tweet embedded below.

Explosion noise here! Fans of death, explosions, quality workmanship and explosions can earn the Mayhem ship set right now by accruing enough Favour in the Making Mayhem Event before 10am UTC Sept 7th. 💥 Important details here: https://t.co/SEPW2L91rF pic.twitter.com/zInYCqAJwX — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) August 24, 2021

Borderlands seems like an unusual choice for a Sea of Thieves crossover, but Rare has done a nice job adding content that feels natural for the game's world. The inspiration is clear, but it doesn't seem out of place, which can be a tough needle to thread when it comes to crossover content. Perhaps this might even open the door for similar crossovers in the future!

Of course, this summer has also seen Sea of Thieves content based on Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well! Pirates of the Caribbean seemed to be a better thematic fit for the Xbox game, adding characters and elements inspired by both the theme park ride and live-action films. While the Mayhem event is a limited time option, the content based on Pirates of the Caribbean is still available for those that haven't played it yet.

Sea of Thieves is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

