New Sea of Thieves Details Coming During The Game Awards

Yesterday, during Microsoft’s ExtraLife gaming marathon, Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg confirmed that more news regarding the release date for Sea of Thieves was coming “soon”. Developed by Rare and published by Microsoft, the Xbox exclusive is an action-adventure game with ultra-realistic settings and design. Last week, players were invited to the game’s final alpha test, meaning that it’s just that much closer to being finished — or at least to news about how the beta will work.

During the stream, Greenberg teased a Sea of Thieves announcement at The Game Awards, encouraging eager fans to tune in, but wasn’t exactly specific about what they should expect. Sea of Thieves has already been nominated for an award marking it as the Most Anticipated Game of 2018 at next week’s show, so it’s very likely that a release date, as well as other news or more early looks at the game in development will come with Rare’s appearance at the show.

We are delighted that #SeaOfThieves has been named “Most Anticipated Game” by the @windowscentral Best Games of 2017 Awards! All aboard the hype ship! https://t.co/RHt5cqXFao pic.twitter.com/JT6fztea3X — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) December 1, 2017

Adding to all this is an all-new tweet from the game’s executive producer, Joe Neate, who teased an interesting cameo telling fans to “get [their] gif game ready”.

Not only #SeaOfThieves news coming at the game awards, but possibly the best confused creature cameo of all time. Get your gif game ready. Five more sleeps… — Joe Neate (@JoeNeate1) December 2, 2017

The game has the potential to be a highlight for the Xbox One X, with 4K graphics for crisp and beautiful gameplay. Stay tuned for more updates on Sea of Thieves and news on everything we can expect at The Game Awards.