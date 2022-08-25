Secretlab Announces Sit-to-Stand Magnus Pro Desk

Secretlab announced a new iteration of its Magnus desk this week by introducing the Magnus Pro, a sit-to-stand version of the gaming desk first revealed last year. This new desk (which is offered as the base Magnus Pro as well as the larger Magnus Pro XL version) takes the cable management aspects of the Magnus desk and implements a control panel for height adjustment that'll raise or lower the desk to meet your needs. It's available to order now alongside a couple of new desk accessories as well as some that are now available to pre-order.

Given that the original Magnus desk was designed with a tray to hide cables and optional accessories like cable binds and magnetic clasps to keep things in place, one might wonder how the Magnus Pro and the Magnus Pro XL would move up and down given that cable lengths and positions would be configured in a very particular manner. Secretlab's solution for that problem is an "integrated power column" which makes it so that you plug a cable from the outlet into the leg of the desk to then power up the rest of your devices that connect within the cable-concealing tray.

As for the cables connected to the PC itself, the solution for this seems to be the PC mount which quite literally mounts your PC tower to the inside leg of the desk. Shown in the trailer below, this PC mount makes it so that the PC moves up and down with the rest of the desk which should make it so that your cables don't really have to move at all.

Introducing Secretlab MAGNUS Pro, our sit-to-stand desk designed for a pro like you. Engineered for superior cable management and performance, the stage is set to elevate your everyday: https://t.co/0JxwSnOoGZ pic.twitter.com/1uSaMcaIZD — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) August 25, 2022

That PC mount is available to pre-order for $89, but the desk itself starts at either $799 or $949 depending on whether you get the Magnus Pro or Magnus Pro XL. It goes without saying then that once you factor in that accessory and others like cable management add-ons as well as the new monitor mounts and a desk mat that the desk can get a bit pricey once you see the grand total.

While we can't vouch for the Magnus Pro given that we haven't gone hands-on with it to offer a review, my personal experience with the base Magnus has been extremely positive after months of daily use. If a sit-to-stand options is more in line with your needs, it reasons that the Magnus Pro would work well if you've got a lot of cables to hide, but if you're just worried about the latter, the Magnus itself has been worth the investment.

Secretlab's new Magnus Pro and Magnus Pro XL desks and their optional accessories can be seen here via Secretlab's store.