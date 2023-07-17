Sega Holding Big Video Game Sale on Amazon

Sega is in the midst of holding a huge sale on some of its most notable releases of the past year on Amazon. Although Sega might be predominantly known as the publisher behind the Sonic the Hedgehog series, the Japan-based company has also found success with a number of other properties over the past decade. Now, the latest installments in many of these franchises happen to have been discounted substantially for a limited time.

As of this moment, Sega has made discounts of up to 75% off for titles that belong to the Persona, Like a Dragon (Yakuza), and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises, to name a few. Notably, these offers extend to some incredibly new releases with each of these properties. For instance, Like a Dragon: Ishin, which only launched a few short months ago, is now present in this sale at 50% of its normal cost. Beyond the properties in mention, Sega is also discounting a handful of other games as well.

Here’s a full breakdown of what Amazon has on offer at the time of this writing:

It’s worth stressing that these deals are only available for as long as each of these games happen to remain in stock. As such, if Amazon runs out of copies to sell, then the price may shift as third-party sellers will then be the only ones able to fulfill orders via the retail site. With all of this in mind, if you want to take advantage of any of these discounts, it’d be better to act sooner rather than later.

