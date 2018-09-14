Sega’s ‘House of the Dead’ Shop Apparel Will Scare You Silly

With House of the Dead returning to arcades this year, it makes sense that Sega would push its zombie-filled shooting series with some sweet new apparel. And in time for Halloween, too!

The publisher has opened a new House of the Dead page on its Sega Shop site, where fans can purchase all sorts of goodies from the series, including hoodies, t-shirts, notebooks and more. Granted, they’re related to the original game, so we don’t get gems like “Suffer like G did!” or “Dogs of the AMS…” just yet. They may come down the line, though.

Still, there’s some good stuff on hand here, including the following items up for grabs:

The House of the Dead Zombies Logo Charcoal T-Shirt- $24.95-$26.95 (depending on size)

The House of the Dead Logo T-Shirt- $24.95-$26.95 (depending on size)

The House of the Dead Zombie Black T-Shirt- $24.95-$26.95 (depending on size)

The House of the Dead Red Eye Black Hoodie- $39.95- $49.95 (depending on size)

The House of the Dead Logo Red Hoodie- $39.95-$49.95 (depending on size)

The House of the Dead Zombie Door Notebook- $15.95

The House of the Dead Logo Notebook- $15.95

The House of the Dead Zombie Phone Case (different models available)- $34.95

The House of the Dead Logo Phone Case (different models available)- $34.95

It’s a small selection, but one that definitely gets off on the right foot when it comes to celebrating the love of the House of the Dead series. And, again, there’s always room for expansion, as we could see shirts based on sequels in the series, including House of the Dead 2, III, 4 and, of course, the upcoming Scarlet Dawn. We’ll see how well this first round sells.

And while you’re on the Sega shop site, be sure to check out its other offerings, including some sweet Streets of Rage goods, as well as a new Altered Beast section loaded with the kind of stuff that would make you want to scream, “Genesis does!”

House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn is set to arrive in arcades next month. We’ll let you know once it’s on the way! While you’re at it, check out the classic games as well!