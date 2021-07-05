Sega Fans Celebrate 25 Years of Nights Into Dreams
On July 5th, 1996, NiGHTS Into Dreams first released on the Sega Saturn. Produced by Sonic Team's Yuji Naka, the game instantly became a success story for Sega. With its flying mechanics and gorgeous graphics, the title captivated audiences, providing the first must-play game on Saturn. Since then, the game has been offered on a number of different platforms, including PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Steam. In celebration of the anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their passion for the game. It's been 25 years since NiGHTS Into Dreams first released, but it's clear the game's impact continues to this day!
Are you a fan of NiGHTS Into Dreams? What does the game mean to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about NiGHTS Into Dreams!
The game clearly had a profound impact.
prevnext
A quick little thing I did for the 25th. #NiGHTS #NiGHTSintodreams pic.twitter.com/2qgGNBlZLX— Neavox V. (@Neavox) July 5, 2021
Many fans are now introducing their kids to the game...
prevnext
Happy #NiGHTS25th birthday to one of my favorite games of all time, NiGHTS Into Dreams. I didn’t have many Saturn games growing up but I did have this one and it blew my mind in so ways and really expanded my imagination as a kid. Playing this with my own kids has been a blast. pic.twitter.com/8mmkTHcF5m— Peter (@Narles11) July 5, 2021
...including some that work in the video game industry!
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to NiGHTS! I didn't even realize it was this year as I introduced my daughter to it for the first time. I guess now I'll have to finally pick up one of those Saturn memory cartridges to save our progress :) #NiGHTS25th #NiGHTSintoDreams pic.twitter.com/bsqw7nBfjE— Erica Pinto (@psyham) July 5, 2021
NiGHTS fans are long overdue for a new game.
prevnext
#NiGHTSintoDreams #NiGHTS25th Happy anniversary to the Night franchise! Hopefully, we get a new game in the near future. pic.twitter.com/3g6TClQRpP— Some Night Creature (@SumNightGuy) July 5, 2021
There's a lot to love about the Sega Saturn title.
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to one of my favorite games of all time, #NiGHTSintoDreams . I had fun playing the game as a kid and loved everything about it from the stories, characters, bosses, environment, and music as well! Here’s to you, NiGHTS!!#NiGHTS25th pic.twitter.com/tg86j2pDiv— Fayfay Barsiana (@b_fayfay) July 5, 2021
Some celebrated through fan art.
prevnext
Here's to 25 years to #NiGHTSintoDreams! pic.twitter.com/mDJuq3n4kr— SegaChild Starspawn (@SegachildS) July 5, 2021
Others showcased their collections!
prevnext
Happy 25th birthday #NiGHTSintoDreams !#NiGHTS25th #sega @SEGA_Europe @SEGA pic.twitter.com/tWNcdlLEFR— Juri Tora (@tora_retrogames) July 5, 2021
Keep on dreaming, NiGHTS fans!
prev
Happy 25th to #NiGHTSintoDreams! 😊
Please let NiGHTS be the last DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate… Please let NiGHTS be the last DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate… 🤞😬🤞 pic.twitter.com/8ZDAOHSozs— Mark Cabaniss (FULLY VACCINATED) (@dude_mark) July 5, 2021