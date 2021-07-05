Sega Fans Celebrate 25 Years of Nights Into Dreams

By Marc Deschamps

On July 5th, 1996, NiGHTS Into Dreams first released on the Sega Saturn. Produced by Sonic Team's Yuji Naka, the game instantly became a success story for Sega. With its flying mechanics and gorgeous graphics, the title captivated audiences, providing the first must-play game on Saturn. Since then, the game has been offered on a number of different platforms, including PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Steam. In celebration of the anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their passion for the game. It's been 25 years since NiGHTS Into Dreams first released, but it's clear the game's impact continues to this day!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about NiGHTS Into Dreams!

The game clearly had a profound impact.

Many fans are now introducing their kids to the game...

...including some that work in the video game industry!

NiGHTS fans are long overdue for a new game.

There's a lot to love about the Sega Saturn title.

Some celebrated through fan art.

Others showcased their collections!

Keep on dreaming, NiGHTS fans!

