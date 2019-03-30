Sega Reveals ‘Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020’

Nintendo and Sega’s iconic characters are making another appearance at the Olympics soon in the newly revealed Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The game that’s due out some time in Winter 2019 will be available for the Nintendo Switch exclusively, but it wasn’t the only Olympics-themed game to be announced. An arcade version of the title will follow next year, Sonic will headline his own Olympics game in Summer 2020, and an official game featuring competitions from the Olympics without these video game icons will release in 2020 as well.

Sega announced the release of the new Olympic games recently with Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 being the biggest headliner for those who fond of the worlds Nintendo and Sega have built. The trailer above showed off the new Mario and Sonic game as well as the games players can participate in within Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. While the game featuring Mario and Sonic will only be on the Switch, the latter will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will head to arcades in Winter 2019 while Sonic at the Olympic Games will be out in Summer 2020 for mobile devices, according to information shared on the new site for the Olympic video games.

Get ready for “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” exclusively on Nintendo Switch this winter and “Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game” for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam next year! https://t.co/aOBHxdRUWe#Tokyo2020 #Play2020 pic.twitter.com/R3iuV8t4aJ — SEGA (@SEGA) March 30, 2019

This new game is the latest in the Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games series that first made its debut back in 2007 for the Wii. Later games in the series have been released for the Wii as well as the Wii U, but this will be the first game to release on the Nintendo Switch. Judging from the trailer, players will be able to participate in many of the same activities in both games, the most notable difference being whether they’re playing as actual people or Nintendo and Sega’s characters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!