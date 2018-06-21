Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice More Challenging Than Dark Souls, “Probably”

When From Software revealed their tantalizing new title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game during E3, many stunned gamers were comparing it to the likes of Ghost of Tsushima and others in the same niche. There were even comparisons to that of Dark Souls, though Sekiro isn’t classified as a Role Playing Game. That being said, there are a few mechanics that are similar to both Dark Souls and Bloodborne, and now we know exactly how this game will stack up thanks to our friends at GameSpot!

Speaking with the game’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the comparison came to light and the director himself mentioned it’s not a clone, it’s its own game. “We think the level of enjoyment is going to really vary and be very broad from player to player. If you are that player who likes to take their time and carefully piece things together and learn the enemies’ weaknesses and positioning, and observe everything, you’re going to have a great time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “It’s that sense of discovery as you explore the three-dimensional maps – you’re going to find something, maybe a new prosthetic tool that makes you think, ‘Hey, why don’t I use this against that enemy?’ When that clicks and when it works, that’s going to be the sense of satisfaction for that player.”

Players will also be able to jump right in and just wreck house, much like the compared titles. “Blade-to-blade, blow-by-blow gameplay” is meant to feel intense, immersive, and offer a challenge that players won’t see coming. He also mentioned that this is arguably the hardest game from the studio, making us take a step back and once again compare it to … you guessed it, Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice “you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.”

According to the game’s website, “Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.”

The latest game coming courtesy of From Software is available for pre-order now and will be dropping in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.