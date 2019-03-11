‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Launch Trailer Revealed

Spoiler Warning: The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launch trailer may contain spoilers related to abilities, bosses, and story events.

FromSoftware released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s launch trailer on Monday just over a week ahead of the game’s debut that shows the One-Armed Wolf fighting many different enemies and showcases some of the gadgets he’ll use to defeat them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t seen much on Sekiro leading up to the game’s release, it might be best to avoid watching the trailer above since it shows off so many bosses and mini-bosses as well as some techniques that we haven’t seen much of yet. For those who have been keeping up with the steady trickle of teasers from FromSoftware, you’ll see some familiar faces in the video like Lady Butterfly, one of the bosses that’s been highlighted before. We also see the resurrection system in play during a climactic fight, something that players will need since FromSoftware said people can expect to die a lot.

One of the techniques shown in the trailer that appears to be new or at least hasn’t been seen much is the teleport-like dodge the protagonist uses at the start against a massive boss that’s exactly what one would expect from FromSoftware. After a brief animation, the One-Armed Wolf disappears into a burst of feathers and a black aura only to reappear right behind the enemy, unharmed. Many of the prosthetic tools featured in different trailers and previews have been offensive ones for the most part, but this launch trailer also showed how the arm can be used defensively when Sekiro whips out a shield ability to block an incoming attack. Sekiro seems to focus much more on offense and aggression than playing passively, so players probably shouldn’t get used to the idea of blocking every attack with that shield.

Techniques and enemies aside, FromSoftware games always have a certain style to them, and it’s refreshing to see that persist and evolve in Sekiro’s launch trailer. This preview’s more combat-focused and compared to other somber trailers like the one for Dark Souls 3, but the developer’s trailers always have a tendency to give players just a taste of the imposing enemies they’ll come in contact with and the convoluted stories they’ll have to unravel. If you don’t mind spoiling some of the story events for yourself, you can take a look at the game’s leaked trophy list.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 22nd.

