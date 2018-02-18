Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Gets PC Release Date

PlayStation 4 owners have been enjoying the wet and wild action of XSEED’s Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash since its release last summer, but PC owners have been wondering when they would be able to play around with the fan-service-based third-person shooter. Fortunately, we’ve got some news to report in that regard.

XSEED has confirmed that the game will hit the Steam service for PC on March 7, priced at $39.99 for the regular version. Those of you that want to prove what superfans you are can pay an extra $10 for the “Sexy Soaker” special edition, which includes a digital soundtrack, a Soaking Wet High School Uniform costume, a set of special bikinis, the Futomaki Roll Bazooka weapon, a Bebeby pet card, and a set of skill cards. Either edition can be pre-ordered here.

In addition, those that do pre-order the game will receive the “Eternal Summer Camisole” DLC, which includes special costumes like the Clean-Up Maid (Mint) and the Clean-Up Maid (Marine Blue), along with the Special First-Print Pack. All of these will be available free via pre-order, before becoming available for purchase as separate DLC a few weeks later.

And XSEED has confirmed that all post-launch downloadable content characters will be available for purchase from day one, just in case there’s a particular favorite that you wanted to add to the collection.

Here’s the rundown on Peach Beach Splash, in case you need to get caught up:

“The summer of bouncy, high-flying hijinks continues for the girls of Senran Kagura! They’ve fought rival ninja, evil masterminds, and apocalyptic demons from beyond the veil of sanity, but nothing—NOTHING in their lives has ever prepared them for…a water gun fight?!

Summoned to a mysterious tournament by its shady organizers, the buxom shinobi students team up and face off, using all kinds of water weapons to soak and splash their opponents. As they rise through the tournament brackets, they’ll uncover the secrets behind the organization － secrets that hide an ever-growing threat to… Wait, what? Sorry, I was watching all the splashing.

Choose a team of five from the more than 30 girls available, outfit them with customizable weapons and abilities, lead them through lighthearted water gun battles across five single-player storylines, or join your friends online and take on opposing teams worldwide. Come on in; the water’s great!”

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash is also available for PlayStation 4.