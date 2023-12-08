New Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Trailer Revealed at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards, Xbox offered a new look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. The trailer did not offer much in the way of new information, but it did show just how much the game looks like an improvement over the original. The original Hellblade was available on a number of different platforms, including PS4 and Nintendo Switch. However, developer Ninja Theory was purchased by Microsoft in 2018, and the sequel will be releasing exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC when it arrives next year. From the new trailer, it looks like the game will be one of Xbox's biggest exclusives of 2024!

The new trailer for Hellblade II can be found below.

Prior to the trailer's reveal, viewers of The Game Awards were treated to a performance featuring music from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Senua actress Meline Juergens was also on hand to introduce the game. Clearly, Xbox knows that this is one of its bigger releases of 2024, and is pulling out the stops to get people excited. Unfortunately, a release date for Hellblade II was not announced at The Game Awards, and for now, we only know that the game will be arriving in 2024.

Xbox in 2023

2023 was something of a mixed year for Xbox. While Hi-Fi Rush started the year on a high note, the release of Redfall was a very big disappointment. Starfield and Forza Motorsport ended the year on a much brighter note for the company, though both games have had their detractors. Starfield wasn't quite as well-loved as many had hoped, and was left off a lot of "Game of the Year" lists. That's probably not what anyone at Xbox was hoping for!

Thankfully, things seem to be looking up. At The Game Awards, Microsoft had a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to. In addition to Hellblade II, Xbox also showed a first glimpse at OD, the new horror game from Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele. That game will likely generate a lot of attention when it comes out, but there was no information provided in terms of a release window. OD could easily be a 2025 release, but there's no way of knowing for sure.

Xbox Game Pass Exclusives

Hopefully 2024 and 2025 will have plenty to celebrate, and give Xbox fans some exclusives that make it more appealing to fans. Phil Spencer has clearly been thinking about just that lately; in a recent interview with Windows Central, the Xbox boss noted how Game Pass will remain exclusive to Xbox platforms, as it's important as a draw for the console. One of the best parts about Xbox Game Pass is the fact that first-party games launch on the service, so when Hellblade II and OD do release, subscribers will immediately have access to both!

